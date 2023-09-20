To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Austria to replace C-130 Hercules with C-390

20th September 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

﻿The C-390 is designed to offer high field performance and is capable of operating from short and semi-prepared airstrips. (Photo: Embraer)

Austria plans to replace its retiring C-130 Hercules fleet with Embraer's C-390 military transport aircraft, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on 20 September.

Austria is aiming to buy about four aircraft and is negotiating with the Netherlands on a potential joint order, Tanner told a news conference.  A contract for an order should be signed in the first half of next year, she added.

Austria joins Brazil, Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands as a future operator of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission platform.

The KC-390 is a high-wing, twin-turbofan, T-tail design intended to meet the needs of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) for a tanker/transport aircraft. The aircraft was renamed the C-390 Millennium during Dubai Air Show 2019 and is being marketed through the

