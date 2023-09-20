Austria to replace C-130 Hercules with C-390
Austria is aiming to buy about four aircraft and is negotiating with the Netherlands on a potential joint order, Tanner told a news conference. A contract for an order should be signed in the first half of next year, she added.
Austria joins Brazil, Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands as a future operator of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission platform.
The KC-390 is a high-wing, twin-turbofan, T-tail design intended to meet the needs of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) for a tanker/transport aircraft. The aircraft was renamed the C-390 Millennium during Dubai Air Show 2019 and is being marketed through the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Elbit Systems wins $95 million contract for SkyStriker loitering munitions
Elbit Systems has been awarded a $95 million contract to supply several hundred SkyStriker loitering munitions to a European country.
-
Spain boosts air power with 25 new Eurofighter jets under Halcon II programme
The latest batch of Typhoon jets includes upgrades such as a redesigned cockpit, a new radar for extended-range threat detection and integration of Meteor missiles that will equip the Spanish Air Force with beyond-visual-range air combat capabilities.
-
Eurofighter Typhoon sales: what a difference a decade makes
In the second week of August, BAE Systems released a statement confirming that 12 of 24 Typhoon Tranche 3 models had now arrived in Qatar. Despite this favourable export news, the aircraft’s industrial future remains somewhat clouded.