  • Australia to sustain and upgrade Super Hornets and Growlers until 2030

Australia to sustain and upgrade Super Hornets and Growlers until 2030

8th January 2024 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The RAAF EA-18G Growler’s Airborne electronic attack capability reached final operational capability. (Photo: RAAF)

A contract extension with Boeing has secured the continued support and enhancement of the Royal Australian Air Force's F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets for the next five years.

Australia has awarded Boeing Defence Australia an AU$600 million (US$401.4 million) contract to sustain and upgrade the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets.

The five-year contract extension, the Australian Government of Defence said, would see support for the two fighter jet programmes continue until 2030.

The Air Combat and Electronic Attack Sustainment Contract with Boeing Defence Australia commenced on 1 July 2016 for an initial period of five years. The newly announced contract is the second extension, taking the overall contract value to AU$1.2 billion.

It came as the Growler’s Airborne electronic attack capability reached final operational capability. 

‘In a time of escalating global tensions, maintaining top-tier aircraft and a highly skilled local workforce is paramount,’ said Pat Conroy, minister for defence industry for the Australian Government. ‘This contract extension fortifies our preparedness for any potential challenges.’

Scott Carpendale, VP and managing director for Boeing Defence Australia, noted: ‘Since commencing sustainment for Super Hornet in 2010 and Growler in 2017, we've developed a world-class team, enhanced local capability through increased Australian industry involvement, delivered to operational aircraft availability requirements, and provided fleet upgrades.’

