Australia to receive anti-radiation missiles via FMS

US Naval Air Systems Command is exercising an option to procure full-rate production Lot 11 AGM-88E2 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGMs) for the Royal Australian Air Force, the DoD revealed on 12 October.

Details of the $35.59 million FMS contract modification for Northrop Grumman subsidiary Alliant Techsystems include the production and delivery of AGM-88E2 tactical missiles, AGM-88E Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs) and guidance and control sections for AARGM.

Alliant Techsystems will also provide Australia with AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (the predecessor to AARGM) plus associated rocket motors, warheads, CATMs and M-Code GPS receivers.

Work will be performed in Northridge, California (60%); and Ridgecrest, California (40%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025.