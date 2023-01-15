To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Regional F-35 sustainment facility to boost operational resilience in Indo-Pacific region

Regional F-35 sustainment facility to boost operational resilience in Indo-Pacific region

15th January 2023 - 20:55 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

BAE Systems will run a sustainment hub for Australian and allied F-35 fighters at RAAF Base Williamtown. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Lockheed Martin has ensured more efficient sustainment of F-35 fighters thanks to a new warehouse in Australia.

BAE Systems has received a AUD$1.6 million contract ($1.1 million) from Lockheed Martin to set up a regional warehouse designed to sustain F-35 fighters.

The facility will house spare parts for F-35s belonging to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and for ‘F-35 operations in Australia and the Indo-Pacific,’ according to a Lockheed Martin press release.

By 2035, more than 300 F-35 fighters will be based in the Indo-Pacific region. Operators include Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the US.

The warehouse will logically be located at RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales, since the RAAF has No. 3 and

