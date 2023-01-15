Regional F-35 sustainment facility to boost operational resilience in Indo-Pacific region

BAE Systems has received a AUD$1.6 million contract ($1.1 million) from Lockheed Martin to set up a regional warehouse designed to sustain F-35 fighters.

The facility will house spare parts for F-35s belonging to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and for ‘F-35 operations in Australia and the Indo-Pacific,’ according to a Lockheed Martin press release.

By 2035, more than 300 F-35 fighters will be based in the Indo-Pacific region. Operators include Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the US.

The warehouse will logically be located at RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales, since the RAAF has No. 3 and