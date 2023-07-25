Australia orders 20 C-130Js to replace and expand current RAAF fleet
The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) transport capability will be substantially boosted by an Australian DoD order of 20 new C-130J Hercules aircraft under a AUD9.8 billion ($6.6 billion) contract announced on 24 July.
The new acquisitions will replace and expand upon the 12 Hercules aircraft currently operated by the air force with delivery of the first aircraft expected from late 2027.
The current fleet of C-130Js operated by the RAAF have been heavily used, taking part in almost every Australian defence operation since entering service, including Bougainville assistance and Timor-Leste peacekeeping through to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Related Articles
Boeing, Royal Australian Air Force graduate 1st locally trained C-17 pilots
Farnborough 2010: Lockheed Martin looks to sell another 250 C-130J
Boeing, RAAF complete 1st year of in-country C-17 pilot training
More recently the aircraft supported Australia’s response to COVID-19 in the region, delivering vaccines and medical supplies, as well as bushfire and flood response.
The aircraft will continue to be operated by the 37th Squadron at RAAF Base Richmond in NSW.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the newest contract will take the number ordered to 334 with 241 delivered.
It has been ordered by 21 countries.
Australia bought 12 C-130Js under Project Air 5216 in 1995 and deliveries were completed in 2000 with an out-of-service date of 2039.
More from Air Warfare
-
Aeronautics and CRFS collaborate to integrate RF technology on Aerostar UAV
Aeronautics and CRFS have successfully integrated RF technology into the Aerostar UAV range, enhancing its SIGINT/ELINT capabilities.
-
Pratt & Whitney's F-35 engine upgrade gets another boost
The extra money for Pratt & Whitney's F-35 Core Engine Upgrade programme reinforces its position as the preferred solution for advanced Block 4 capabilities. The impact on the future price of the fighter remains uncertain, but Lockheed Martin is confident in maintaining or potentially lowering costs going forward.
-
New material could be used for hypersonic missile radomes, MBDA
European missile-maker MBDA has developed a new ceramic material called Nimas B1, which is highly resistant and suitable for radomes used in hypersonic and supersonic missiles.
-
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman awarded follow-on contract for hypersonic systems
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have won a follow-on contract from DARPA to advance air-breathing hypersonic systems. The partnership aims to enhance Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles and deliver critical capabilities for warfighters.