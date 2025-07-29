To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies

29th July 2025 - 14:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Australian company DroneShield manufacturers a range of counter-drone systems and is one of five to be awarded a contract. (Photo: DroneShield)

Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.

The Australian Government has awarded contracts totalling A$16.9 million (US$11 million) to 11 companies, including five Australian companies, to develop CUAS capabilities and technologies.

In a statement on the contracts, the government said that following testing, at least 120 threat detectors and drone-defeating technologies, will be introduced into service by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The statement continued: “The government will announce further counter-drone acquisitions in the coming months, including contracts to deliver a command-and-control capability, and additional advanced counter-drone sensors and effectors, giving the ADF more options to protect Australian defence bases.”

Earlier this year, the government announced Project

