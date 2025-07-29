Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
The Australian Government has awarded contracts totalling A$16.9 million (US$11 million) to 11 companies, including five Australian companies, to develop CUAS capabilities and technologies.
In a statement on the contracts, the government said that following testing, at least 120 threat detectors and drone-defeating technologies, will be introduced into service by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
The statement continued: “The government will announce further counter-drone acquisitions in the coming months, including contracts to deliver a command-and-control capability, and additional advanced counter-drone sensors and effectors, giving the ADF more options to protect Australian defence bases.”
Earlier this year, the government announced Project
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft
While the Kaan aircraft is still in development, Indonesia is the first international customer to have committed to buy the aircraft, despite Jakarta’s lack of clarity over funds.
-
France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests
With three prototypes being built, the H160M is a militarised version of the H160. Once tests conclude, it will be delivered to the French armed forces from late 2028.
-
Singapore investigates rotary-wing crewed-uncrewed teaming
Initial exploration of helicopter crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities will commence in late-2025 and could potentially help shape future programmes involving launched effects.
-
L3Harris and ELT Group to establish multi-sensor test facility
The facility, based in Italy, is the first of its kind outside the US and will be used to support the G550 aircraft modifications alongside other air, surface and maritime platforms.
-
Turkey moves step closer to Eurofighter purchase with UK and Germany agreements
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement between the UK and Turkey has been welcomed by industry and governments, boosting confidence in a potential export sale and aid to kickstart more Typhoon production in the UK.
-
UK-built SkyShark and TigerShark answers domestic drone demand
MGI Engineering recently demonstrated two variants of its SkyShark, a UK-built one-way-effector (OWE), as both a gas turbine and electric-powered platform, with its larger OWE TigerShark to be showcased at DSEI in September.