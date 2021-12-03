Australia and South Korea set up new aviation commands

Pakistan’s Shahpar II UCAV breaks cover
Pakistan is pushing a new indigenously designed and built MALE-class UCAV on the export market.
Australia and South Korea saw new aviation commands or groups set up at the start of December, with the Australian Army and Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) the respective beneficiaries.
Starting with Australia, on 2 December the 16th Aviation Brigade and Army Aviation Training Centre were transferred from the Army Forces Command to the newly established Army Aviation Command.
Lt Gen Rick Burr, the Chief of Army, announced the formation of the command at a ceremonial parade and helicopter flyover at Blamey Square, Canberra.
‘The command will improve resilience and adaptability and ensure army’s training system is agile and …
There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.
Australia received more F-35As in November, just as the RAAF farewelled its F/A-18A/B fleet.
Northrop Grumman is to deliver full-rate production AGM-88 air-launched missiles for the USN and FMS customer Germany.
TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy tested the new StormBreaker missile, demonstrating network capabilities with the F/A-18F Super Hornet.