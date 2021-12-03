Australia and South Korea set up new aviation commands

Australia and South Korea saw new aviation commands or groups set up at the start of December, with the Australian Army and Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) the respective beneficiaries.

Starting with Australia, on 2 December the 16th Aviation Brigade and Army Aviation Training Centre were transferred from the Army Forces Command to the newly established Army Aviation Command.

Lt Gen Rick Burr, the Chief of Army, announced the formation of the command at a ceremonial parade and helicopter flyover at Blamey Square, Canberra.

‘The command will improve resilience and adaptability and ensure army’s training system is agile and …