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AUSA 2026: New multiwarhead loitering munition enters increasingly competitive market

12th October 2026 - 08:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

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The Heaviside Industries Tyr loitering munition has a range of more than 40km. (Photo: Heaviside Industries)

Heaviside Industries has unveiled its new Tyr loitering munition at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, joining a growing field of manufacturers seeking to capitalise on billions of dollars in anticipated military spending.

The loitering munition and one-way effector (OWE) market has boomed in the past five years with further growth forecast. Into this field has come new entrant Heaviside Industries with a 2.5kg weapon built around Nammo warheads and designed for a range of operational scenarios.

Unveiled this week at the AUSA 2026 exhibition in Washington, DC, Tyr has a total system weight of less than 7.5kg with four warhead variants: shaped charge anti-tank, anti-structure, explosively formed penetrator and anti-personnel fragmentation.

The platform has an endurance of 60min and a range of more than 40km with a maximum speed of more than 240km/h and,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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