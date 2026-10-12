AUSA 2026: New multiwarhead loitering munition enters increasingly competitive market

The loitering munition and one-way effector (OWE) market has boomed in the past five years with further growth forecast. Into this field has come new entrant Heaviside Industries with a 2.5kg weapon built around Nammo warheads and designed for a range of operational scenarios.

Unveiled this week at the AUSA 2026 exhibition in Washington, DC, Tyr has a total system weight of less than 7.5kg with four warhead variants: shaped charge anti-tank, anti-structure, explosively formed penetrator and anti-personnel fragmentation.

The platform has an endurance of 60min and a range of more than 40km with a maximum speed of more than 240km/h and,