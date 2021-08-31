Army-2021: Ka-52M explores MUM-T possibilities

Army-2021: Izdelie 305 sees the light of day
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
Russian Helicopters has signed a contract with Russian MoD to procure 30 Ka-52M helicopters in 2022-23. This is the first batch of aircraft under a long-term framework contract for 114 Ka-52Ms.
In all, the MoD has ordered 295 Ka-52 Alligator and Ka-52M reconnaissance/attack helicopters, and Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Ka-52 has been exported to Egypt.
The first Ka-52M delivery is expected in 2022, assuming that the helicopter finishes joint state trials which began in August 2021. Meanwhile, Russian Helicopters has begun to prepare for serial production at the AKK Progress plant in Arsenyev.
The Ka-52M reconnaissance ...
