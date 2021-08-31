To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Army-2021: Izdelie 305 sees the light of day

31st August 2021 - 19:05 GMT | by Alexander Petrenko in Moscow

LMUR 305 was exhibited in public for the first time at Army-2021. (Photo: Mikhail Zherdev)

Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.

Rostec subsidiary KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) displayed the Izdelie 305 light multipurpose guided missile — also known by its Russian acronym LMUR 305 — in public for the first time on 22-28 August during the Army-2021 event near Moscow.

It is known that the LMUR 305 was originally developed by KBM for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to equip the Mi-8MNP-2 and other special variants of the Mi-8 helicopter.

The missile is based on the Izdelie 79 (which itself was conceived as an analogue of the UK Brimstone missile). After mass production began for the FSB in 2016, the Army Aviation ...

