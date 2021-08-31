Army-2021: Izdelie 305 sees the light of day

Army-2021: Ka-52M explores MUM-T possibilities
If it passes state trials and enters serial production, the Ka-52M could become a valuable asset for Russian ISR and long-range strike missions.
Rostec subsidiary KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) displayed the Izdelie 305 light multipurpose guided missile — also known by its Russian acronym LMUR 305 — in public for the first time on 22-28 August during the Army-2021 event near Moscow.
It is known that the LMUR 305 was originally developed by KBM for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to equip the Mi-8MNP-2 and other special variants of the Mi-8 helicopter.
The missile is based on the Izdelie 79 (which itself was conceived as an analogue of the UK Brimstone missile). After mass production began for the FSB in 2016, the Army Aviation ...
