Izdelie 350 adds punch to Ka-52M

Next-Gen OPIR mission payload passes milestone
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
A prototype of the Ka-52M reconnaissance/attack helicopter last month completed a series of test firings of the Izdelie 305 non-line-of-sight (NLOS) air-to-surface guided missile. According to the Russian state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, the campaign was completed successfully but no further details have been officially released.
The Izdelie 305 is the latest addition to weaponry carried by the Ka-52M. It is being integrated an effort to achieve commonality with the arsenal of the Mi-28NM, another new-generation attack helicopter being procured for the Army Aviation branch of the Russian Ground Forces.
The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the baseline ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
Two new fighters and a heavy UAV, displayed in model form by MiG Corporation at the MAKS-2021 event in late July, are unlikely to progress beyond the drawing board.
AeroVironment has introduced its standardised Puma payload kits, to be delivered to USSOCOM later this year.
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.