Izdelie 350 adds punch to Ka-52M

A prototype of the Ka-52M reconnaissance/attack helicopter last month completed a series of test firings of the Izdelie 305 non-line-of-sight (NLOS) air-to-surface guided missile. According to the Russian state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, the campaign was completed successfully but no further details have been officially released.

The Izdelie 305 is the latest addition to weaponry carried by the Ka-52M. It is being integrated an effort to achieve commonality with the arsenal of the Mi-28NM, another new-generation attack helicopter being procured for the Army Aviation branch of the Russian Ground Forces.

The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the baseline ...