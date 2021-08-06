To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Izdelie 350 adds punch to Ka-52M

6th August 2021 - 15:36 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

The Ka-52M reconnaissance/attack helicopter will be armed with the Izedlie 305 missile. (Photo: Alexander Mladenov)

The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.

A prototype of the Ka-52M reconnaissance/attack helicopter last month completed a series of test firings of the Izdelie 305 non-line-of-sight (NLOS) air-to-surface guided missile. According to the Russian state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, the campaign was completed successfully but no further details have been officially released.

The Izdelie 305 is the latest addition to weaponry carried by the Ka-52M. It is being integrated an effort to achieve commonality with the arsenal of the Mi-28NM, another new-generation attack helicopter being procured for the Army Aviation branch of the Russian Ground Forces.

The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the baseline ...

