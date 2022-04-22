Angola orders three Airbus C295s

AeroVironment independently donates Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine
AeroVironment has announced it will donate over 100 Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine, independently of the US government.
Angola has ordered three Airbus C295 medium tactical aircraft to perform multirole operations, the aircraft’s manufacturer announced on 21 April.
In a statement, Airbus said that two aircraft would be specifically equipped for maritime surveillance and one for transport missions.
The two C295s configured as Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) will play a crucial role in SAR, control of illegal fishing and borders, natural disasters support and intelligence-gathering missions.
They will be equipped with the Airbus-developed Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) mission system and other sensors.
The aircraft configured for transport missions will be able to carry out tactical cargo and troop transport tasks, paratrooping, load dropping or humanitarian missions.
All three aircraft will be equipped with the latest version of the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite.
AeroVironment has announced it will donate over 100 Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine, independently of the US government.
Embraer has delivered the last modernised AF-1B fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy.
The US has sent aircraft parts to Ukraine enlarging its operational fleet of fighter jets, while both the US and Ukraine deny any transfer of whole MiG-29s has occurred.
The UH-60V Black Hawk, based on OpenLift architecture, has achieved an airworthiness award allowing flight in all weather conditions.
As Serbia was already taking steps to expand and modernise its air force before the Ukraine war, has how the conflict altered its defence policy and which security partners is it now looking towards?
South Korea is seeking new heavy-lift transport aircraft to support overseas deployments and domestic use.