Angola orders three Airbus C295s

Angola has ordered three Airbus C295 medium tactical aircraft to perform multirole operations, the aircraft’s manufacturer announced on 21 April.

In a statement, Airbus said that two aircraft would be specifically equipped for maritime surveillance and one for transport missions.

The two C295s configured as Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) will play a crucial role in SAR, control of illegal fishing and borders, natural disasters support and intelligence-gathering missions.

They will be equipped with the Airbus-developed Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) mission system and other sensors.

The aircraft configured for transport missions will be able to carry out tactical cargo and troop transport tasks, paratrooping, load dropping or humanitarian missions.

All three aircraft will be equipped with the latest version of the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite.