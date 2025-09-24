To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Anduril’s YFQ-44A CCA to conduct flight tests by October, confirms USAF

Anduril’s YFQ-44A CCA to conduct flight tests by October, confirms USAF

24th September 2025 - 09:19 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Anduril's YFQ-44A test vehicle. (Photo: USAF)

The company is working on making its first flight semi-autonomous and is reportedly closing in on a date for getting the CCA into the air.

Anduril’s YFQ-44 Fury is expected to have its first flight in October, according to Secretary of the US Air Force (USAF) Troy Meink, who spoke on 22 September at the Air and Space Force Association’s (AFA) Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The USAF selected Anduril alongside General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) in April 2024 for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme. In May, the USAF announced that both prototypes had begun ground tests.

A spokesperson for Anduril told Shephard in August 2025 that flight tests would begin “soon” for the CCA. The USAF had previously stated that flight tests

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us