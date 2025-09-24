Anduril’s YFQ-44A CCA to conduct flight tests by October, confirms USAF

Anduril’s YFQ-44 Fury is expected to have its first flight in October, according to Secretary of the US Air Force (USAF) Troy Meink, who spoke on 22 September at the Air and Space Force Association’s (AFA) Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The USAF selected Anduril alongside General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) in April 2024 for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme. In May, the USAF announced that both prototypes had begun ground tests.

A spokesperson for Anduril told Shephard in August 2025 that flight tests would begin “soon” for the CCA. The USAF had previously stated that flight tests