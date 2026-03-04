To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Anduril marks new milestones with YFQ-44A flight tests as USAF plans further demos

Anduril marks new milestones with YFQ-44A flight tests as USAF plans further demos

4th March 2026 - 11:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Anduril’s YFQ-44A mid-flight. (Photo: Anduril)

A production decision on Increment 1 of the CCA Programme is due to be made by the end of the year, with further demonstrations building on F-22 Raptor and MQ-20 Avenger teaming flight tests.

Anduril has confirmed its YFQ-44A has flown with two different mission autonomy software suites in a new milestone for its development as part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme.

The mission software suites were Shield AI’s Hivemind and Anduril’s own Lattice software stack, with both platforms being integrated on the aircraft to be used in the same flight. According to Anduril, both software suites completed tests – one first before switching to the other – before coming back to land.

This announcement is the latest in a spate of updates on Increment 1 of the USAF CCA programme.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us