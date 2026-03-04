Anduril marks new milestones with YFQ-44A flight tests as USAF plans further demos
Anduril has confirmed its YFQ-44A has flown with two different mission autonomy software suites in a new milestone for its development as part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme.
The mission software suites were Shield AI’s Hivemind and Anduril’s own Lattice software stack, with both platforms being integrated on the aircraft to be used in the same flight. According to Anduril, both software suites completed tests – one first before switching to the other – before coming back to land.
This announcement is the latest in a spate of updates on Increment 1 of the USAF CCA programme.
