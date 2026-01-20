Anduril awarded latest OPF-L contract with around $155.2 million still up for grabs
Anduril has received a US$23.9 million contract for 600 of its Bolt-M loitering munitions through the next phase of the US Marine Corps (USMC) Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) programme.
Delivery of these systems, along with associated ground control and ancillary equipment, will begin in February and continue through April 2027, according to an Anduril announcement on 15 January 2026. The contract award follows 13 months of testing, during which the company supplied an initial tranche of more than 250 Bolt-M systems to the USMC.
The OPF-L programme seeks to provide rifle squads and platoons with a man-portable, organic, loitering, precision-strike capability to engage
