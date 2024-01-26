To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force enlists top five contenders for CCA wingmen programme: here are the details

26th January 2024 - 16:07 GMT | by Norbert Neumann, Matty Todhunter in London

The details of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme contract largely remain secret, but suppliers would be expected to design and manufacture prototype platforms. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

The US Air Force's flagship Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme has marked a significant step towards advanced uncrewed aviation, with contracts awarded to five companies.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded contracts to five companies to design and build autonomous wingmen platforms under its flagship Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, a service spokesperson has confirmed. The companies selected were Anduril, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The details of the contract largely remain secret, but the selected suppliers will be expected to design and manufacture prototype platforms under this project. Anduril stands out as the only non-prime vendor in the competition. 

“We are honoured to be the only non-traditional defence company selected to be a part of the CCA programme,” the company

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight.

