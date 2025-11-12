To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Analysis: South American domestic drone programmes fly high

12th November 2025 - 14:54 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

Brazil’s new tactical combat drone was tested during Operation Furnas 2025. (Photo: Brazilian Navy)

﻿While South American militaries will continue to import drone technology from extra-regional suppliers, the successful test of a locally manufactured kamikaze drone by the Brazilian Navy demonstrates the rising role of “made in South America” systems.

Armed forces across the globe are increasingly interested in uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) due to their ability to support a variety of missions: combat, reconnaissance and even disaster relief. South America is keeping up. Recent developments in the militaries and defence industries of Brazil and Colombia are examples of the current strong momentum, as many armed forces focus their efforts on locally produced drone options.

As part of the training exercise Operation Furnas 2025 in late October, the Brazilian Navy successfully tested a UAS carrying an explosive payload, which was a domestically manufactured platform.

At the time, the navy explained the prototype

