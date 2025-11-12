Analysis: South American domestic drone programmes fly high

Armed forces across the globe are increasingly interested in uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) due to their ability to support a variety of missions: combat, reconnaissance and even disaster relief. South America is keeping up. Recent developments in the militaries and defence industries of Brazil and Colombia are examples of the current strong momentum, as many armed forces focus their efforts on locally produced drone options.

As part of the training exercise Operation Furnas 2025 in late October, the Brazilian Navy successfully tested a UAS carrying an explosive payload, which was a domestically manufactured platform.

At the time, the navy explained the prototype