The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A
The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft with CTOL capabilities. It is a multinational programme led by the US Department of Defense (DoD), bringing together the US Air Force (USAF), US Marine Corps (USMC), US Navy (USN) and seven partner nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the UK.
Since the start of the Trump administration and its associated tariffs, F-35 deals were called into question by governments across the globe, particularly by Canada and Switzerland. Nonetheless, as the end of the year approaches, concerns seem to have been quelled, and orders remain in place
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
GA-ASI confirms selection to support US Navy’s CCA programme
The company is working on conceptual designs for the US Navy’s CCA programme alongside Anduril, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
-
The growing importance of the Blue UAS Cleared List
Inclusion on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Cleared List is set to become ever more crucial for uncrewed aerial vehicle manufacturers due to the access it gives to the US market, which is set to expand significantly over the next 10 years.
-
AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme
The MV-75, previously V-280, was originally designed as an assault aircraft which would replace some of the Black Hawk helicopters and add speed as a tilt-rotor platform. It is now envisioned to add a greater multirole capability reminiscent of the Black Hawk fleet.
-
India elevates defence systems to boost mountain surveillance
India has strengthened its focus on terrain-adaptive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance following recent incursions and drone activity along the country’s northern borders.