The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A

The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft with CTOL capabilities. It is a multinational programme led by the US Department of Defense (DoD), bringing together the US Air Force (USAF), US Marine Corps (USMC), US Navy (USN) and seven partner nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the UK.

Since the start of the Trump administration and its associated tariffs, F-35 deals were called into question by governments across the globe, particularly by Canada and Switzerland. Nonetheless, as the end of the year approaches, concerns seem to have been quelled, and orders remain in place