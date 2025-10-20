To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A

20th October 2025 - 11:31 GMT | by Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in London, UK

RSS

The F-35 features advanced stealth capabilities. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs have raised questions on the desirability and feasibility of the F-35A for key US allies including Canada and Switzerland. With combined orders amounting to 126 units, both nations undertook reviews of their ongoing fighter programmes.

The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft with CTOL capabilities. It is a multinational programme led by the US Department of Defense (DoD), bringing together the US Air Force (USAF), US Marine Corps (USMC), US Navy (USN) and seven partner nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the UK.

Since the start of the Trump administration and its associated tariffs, F-35 deals were called into question by governments across the globe, particularly by Canada and Switzerland. Nonetheless, as the end of the year approaches, concerns seem to have been quelled, and orders remain in place

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Author

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell is the Air Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Isolde holds a bachelor's …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us