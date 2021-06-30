To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Alpagu kamikaze UAV hits the target

30th June 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Alpagu loitering munition, pictured shortly before it struck a stationary target in a recent live-fire test. (Photo: SSB)

Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.

Turkish manufacturer STM carried out a test firing of its Alpagu fixed-wing autonomous loitering munition at the Aksaray range in mid-June. The UAV carried live ammunition and hit a stationary target.

‘Alpagu, which flew for about 10 minutes after launch, followed the target through image tracking software. Undetected until the last moment, Alpagu destroyed its target with the ammunition on it,’ Turkish defence procurement agency SSB stated afterwards.

Video footage released by SSB showed Alpagu exploding 1-2m above its target. 

Speaking a few days later at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, SSB chief Ismail Demir claimed that a ‘wide variety ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users