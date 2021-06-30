Alpagu kamikaze UAV hits the target

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
Turkish manufacturer STM carried out a test firing of its Alpagu fixed-wing autonomous loitering munition at the Aksaray range in mid-June. The UAV carried live ammunition and hit a stationary target.
‘Alpagu, which flew for about 10 minutes after launch, followed the target through image tracking software. Undetected until the last moment, Alpagu destroyed its target with the ammunition on it,’ Turkish defence procurement agency SSB stated afterwards.
Video footage released by SSB showed Alpagu exploding 1-2m above its target.
Speaking a few days later at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, SSB chief Ismail Demir claimed that a ‘wide variety ...
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.