Alpagu kamikaze UAV hits the target

Turkish manufacturer STM carried out a test firing of its Alpagu fixed-wing autonomous loitering munition at the Aksaray range in mid-June. The UAV carried live ammunition and hit a stationary target.

‘Alpagu, which flew for about 10 minutes after launch, followed the target through image tracking software. Undetected until the last moment, Alpagu destroyed its target with the ammunition on it,’ Turkish defence procurement agency SSB stated afterwards.

Video footage released by SSB showed Alpagu exploding 1-2m above its target.

Speaking a few days later at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, SSB chief Ismail Demir claimed that a ‘wide variety ...