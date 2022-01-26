Airbus predicts two-year wait for helicopter market recovery

US lines up pair of FMS deals for Egypt
Pending final approval from Congress, Egypt will obtain 12 new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and additional SPS-48 air defence radar systems under the FMS programme.
Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, has said it could take several years before the helicopter market recovers from the impact of COVID-19.
The manufacturer announced on 26 January 2022 that it secured 419 gross orders for civil and military helicopters in 2021, up from 289 aircraft ordered in 2020 – a strong performance in light of international economic uncertainty.
‘Worldwide bookings are still not at the level of 2019 and we think it will take another two to three years before we recover from levels seen before the [COVID-19] crisis, but the trend [of growth] is there,’ said Even during
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Pending final approval from Congress, Egypt will obtain 12 new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and additional SPS-48 air defence radar systems under the FMS programme.
Sweden has terminated a contract with W5 Solutions for helicopter ground power units.
The Pakistan Navy has been boosted by the arrival of its most advanced warship ever, as well as second-hand Sea King naval helicopters.
Order for V-22 ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies includes FMS customer Japan.
51st E-2D aircraft is delivered to the USN by Northrop Grumman with more to come.
With the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Aerospace recently opened a new engineering centre to speed up its work on the TF/X indigenous fighter programme.