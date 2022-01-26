To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Airbus predicts two-year wait for helicopter market recovery

26th January 2022 - 17:21 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Airbus will equip the H160M with weapons including the MBDA Sea Venom antiship missile. (Photo: Airbus)

Following a surge in helicopter orders for 2021 compared to 2020, Airbus thinks it will take two to three years before sales return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, has said it could take several years before the helicopter market recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

The manufacturer announced on 26 January 2022 that it secured 419 gross orders for civil and military helicopters in 2021, up from 289 aircraft ordered in 2020 – a strong performance in light of international economic uncertainty.

‘Worldwide bookings are still not at the level of 2019 and we think it will take another two to three years before we recover from levels seen before the [COVID-19] crisis, but the trend [of growth] is there,’ said Even during

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us