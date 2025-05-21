Airbus outlines Logistics Connector plan and partners with L3Harris
Airbus US Space and Defense will aim to have a flyable prototype of the Logistics Connector MQ-72C by 2028 and have a final design ready for full production by 2029.
“We want to be ready for low-rate initial production (LRIP) by 2030 if that’s what US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) wants to do,” said Rob Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus US Space and Defense.
The company has been competing for a contract for the US Marines Corps (USMC) to develop Connector, an autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed for transportation operations in contested
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
UK MoD awards Ascent with eight-year contract to upgrade RAF and Royal Navy flight training
Funding of £300 million will go towards training personnel on the FIRCTS programmes to meet a growing demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) platforms.
-
Airbus, Babcock and CAE partner for Poland helicopter training requirement
Poland first issued a requirement for up to 24 helicopters and associated training systems in January 2024.
-
Next generation jammers ordered for Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy Growlers
The order includes jammers for Australian EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft follows an order for deployment on US Navy Growlers in December last year and an announcement in March that full-rate production was near.
-
Uncertainty remains as Trump boasts F-55 and F-22 Super aircraft programmes
While details are light after the President’s comments, the US Air Force (USAF) has long needed to boost its fighter aircraft capabilities, according to USAF and analyst viewpoints.
-
TAI and Airbus collaborate on Hurjet trainer for Spain
The Hurjet is pitched as the front runner for the Spanish Air Force’s Advanced Jet Trainer replacement programme for its ageing F-5M aircraft.