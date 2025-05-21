Airbus outlines Logistics Connector plan and partners with L3Harris

Airbus US Space and Defense will aim to have a flyable prototype of the Logistics Connector MQ-72C by 2028 and have a final design ready for full production by 2029.

“We want to be ready for low-rate initial production (LRIP) by 2030 if that’s what US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) wants to do,” said Rob Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus US Space and Defense.

The company has been competing for a contract for the US Marines Corps (USMC) to develop Connector, an autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed for transportation operations in contested