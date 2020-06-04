To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus obtains automatic low-level flight certification for A400M

4th June 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Airbus has secured automatic low-level flight certification for the A400M, following tests over the Pyrenees and across central France in April.

The aircraft performed operations down to 500ft altitude and completed transitions from low-level flight to aerial deliveries.

Processes of the certification involve operations with Visual Meteorological Conditions which were met in April meaning that its crew had visibility during the flight.

However, the second phase which has yet to be completed includes Instrumental Meteorological Conditions without visibility. This stage is scheduled to be met by Q2 FY2021.

Being able to operate at low altitude, the A400M has increased its ability to avoid detection in hostile areas and is less susceptible to threats when carrying out air delivery, air-to-air refuelling or other logistical operations.

