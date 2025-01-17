Airbus delivers two H225M Caracals to France

Airbus Helicopters has announced the delivery of two new H225Ms to the French Armament General Directorate (DGA). The two new aircraft will be delivered to the French Air Force, which will operate them in overseas territories in French Guyana, Djibouti and New Caledonia where they will be used for rescue and utility missions.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters said: “We are very proud that the French Air and Space Force has renewed their trust in the Caracal. The French Air and Space Air Force will benefit from all the innovations that have been implemented on the H225M since the helicopter started operations in 2006 with the French armed forces, further expanding the capabilities of this unique aircraft.”

Eight helicopters were ordered by France in 2021, as part of a wider economic stimulus package, worth €15 billion ($17 billion). These two are the first delivery from that order and they will replace the ageing fleet of SA330 Puma helicopters.

The H225Ms are equipped with the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system and the Sigma inertial navigation system. According to Airbus, there are more than 350 H225s and H225Ms in service, with customers including Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil and Hungary.

