Airbus calls for new MAWS studies, favours modular design

27th October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Getafe

Airbus displayed an A320neo MPA model at Euronaval in 2018 (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.

Airbus wants to see additional studies launched for the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System (MAWS) programme to help define requirements, while also proposing a modular ‘proposition’ to best serve the next-generation aircraft.

The manufacturer announced in July 2018 that it was evaluating a multirole variant of the commercial A320neo aircraft – designated A320M3A – that could be used for maritime patrol and ASW missions and appears to be the company’s most obvious choice for MAWS.

‘I believe we need to launch other studies…. and define what could become material solutions that fit many different customer needs, that’s what the French …

