Airbus calls for new MAWS studies, favours modular design

Airbus confident of closing new A400M export orders after Kazakhstan breakthrough
After years spent without securing A400M export business, Airbus is optimistic that an order from Kazakhstan will change the fortunes of the programme.
Airbus wants to see additional studies launched for the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System (MAWS) programme to help define requirements, while also proposing a modular ‘proposition’ to best serve the next-generation aircraft.
The manufacturer announced in July 2018 that it was evaluating a multirole variant of the commercial A320neo aircraft – designated A320M3A – that could be used for maritime patrol and ASW missions and appears to be the company’s most obvious choice for MAWS.
‘I believe we need to launch other studies…. and define what could become material solutions that fit many different customer needs, that’s what the French …
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
US Army awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of JASSM Control Actuation System.
Kongsberg confirms order to arm Norwegian F-35s with the multirole variant of the Naval Strike Missile.
Leonardo claims to have obtained the world’s first military certification for a rotary-wing tactical UAS in the 200kg weight class.
NAVAIR awards Lockheed Martin a contract to support flight tests and capabilities for the most advanced version of the F-35.