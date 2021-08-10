Air Warfare magazine: Turkish air power, Asia-Pacific fighter programmes and more

Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: Check or raise?

Sukhoi has ambitious plans for Checkmate, its new fighter aircraft design. However, questions remain over whether the company will be able to achieve its export goals, especially considering the poor track record of its previous fifth-generation jet.

Features include:

Fifth-gen fit?

Having been thrown out of the F-35 programme, what now for Turkish fighter procurement plans, and can Ankara overcome engine issues to fly the new indigenously built TF-X aircraft?

The race for Asian air power

Western fighter aircraft have been crucial to power projection in recent history. However, China and other Asia-Pacific states are steadily closing the capability gap, developing their own indigenous designs.

Untapped potential

The high value air forces are placing on expendable, reusable and swarming drones clearly suggests that the vehicles will have an unmistakable influence on air warfare for many years to come. What are the advantages and drawbacks of introducing these newer technologies, and can they finally solve headaches around combat mass that have routinely troubled air forces?

Curated intelligence

As AI is quickly becoming a key technological enabler, military forces are racing against time to determine how best to use it. The potential AI can have in airborne ISR should not be underestimated.

Atomic assistance

Although still on the laboratory bench, Rydberg sensing is an emerging technology that could revolutionise airborne SIGINT collection.

Bonus content coming soon.