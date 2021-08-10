Air Warfare magazine: Turkish air power, Asia-Pacific fighter programmes and more

USN orders more towed decoys for aircraft
ALE-50 uses electronic countermeasures to lure incoming missiles away from military aircraft.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: Check or raise?
Sukhoi has ambitious plans for Checkmate, its new fighter aircraft design. However, questions remain over whether the company will be able to achieve its export goals, especially considering the poor track record of its previous fifth-generation jet.
Features include:
Fifth-gen fit?
Having been thrown out of the F-35 programme, what now for Turkish fighter procurement plans, and can Ankara overcome engine issues to fly the new indigenously built TF-X aircraft?
The race for Asian air power
Western fighter aircraft have been crucial to power projection in recent history. However, China and other Asia-Pacific states are steadily closing the capability gap, developing their own indigenous designs.
Untapped potential
The high value air forces are placing on expendable, reusable and swarming drones clearly suggests that the vehicles will have an unmistakable influence on air warfare for many years to come. What are the advantages and drawbacks of introducing these newer technologies, and can they finally solve headaches around combat mass that have routinely troubled air forces?
Curated intelligence
As AI is quickly becoming a key technological enabler, military forces are racing against time to determine how best to use it. The potential AI can have in airborne ISR should not be underestimated.
Atomic assistance
Although still on the laboratory bench, Rydberg sensing is an emerging technology that could revolutionise airborne SIGINT collection.
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.
Modernisation of the US Army's MQ-1C Gray Eagle ISR UAV will soon include new Link 16 tests under the aircraft's Product Improvement Program.
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.