Air Warfare magazine: FVL and Eastern European helicopters

Comment: An ugly truth

The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.

Black Hawk Dusk: FLRAA’s final countdown

In the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a wider modernisation effort to deter and, if necessary, counter near-peer threats, the US Army is poised to select a new long-range utility helicopter to replace the ubiquitous UH-60. Shephard assesses latest developments across both the FLRAA and FARA lines of effort.

Global Hawk triumphs as demand for HALE UAS continues

Even as the number of similar ISR platforms continues to grow worldwide, Global Hawk and its Triton sister ship still dominate the field 24 years after the first prototype took to the air.

Countering Russian aggression: Eastern European rotary assets

Eastern Europe’s militaries have often struggled to acquire and field the most modern military helicopters on offer due to limited budgets. Are buying trends within the region likely to change as instability and threats to national borders sharpen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Achieving greater connectivity through airborne networking

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has underscored the evolving threat to air arms from peer rivals. Multi-domain operations are a crucial focus for this developing environment, linking assets across the battlespace to multiply and enhance their effects. This relies on connectivity, with airborne networking playing a critical role.

Dazed and confused by sanctions: Russia’s fighter jet exports

Russia’s prospects of finding export customers for its fighter jets looked bleak even before the war in Ukraine started and are likely to diminish even further as the conflict continues.

