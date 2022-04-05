Air Warfare magazine: FVL and Eastern European helicopters

India finally approves production of combat helicopters
Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: An ugly truth
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.
Features include:
Black Hawk Dusk: FLRAA’s final countdown
In the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a wider modernisation effort to deter and, if necessary, counter near-peer threats, the US Army is poised to select a new long-range utility helicopter to replace the ubiquitous UH-60. Shephard assesses latest developments across both the FLRAA and FARA lines of effort.
Global Hawk triumphs as demand for HALE UAS continues
Even as the number of similar ISR platforms continues to grow worldwide, Global Hawk and its Triton sister ship still dominate the field 24 years after the first prototype took to the air.
Countering Russian aggression: Eastern European rotary assets
Eastern Europe’s militaries have often struggled to acquire and field the most modern military helicopters on offer due to limited budgets. Are buying trends within the region likely to change as instability and threats to national borders sharpen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
Achieving greater connectivity through airborne networking
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has underscored the evolving threat to air arms from peer rivals. Multi-domain operations are a crucial focus for this developing environment, linking assets across the battlespace to multiply and enhance their effects. This relies on connectivity, with airborne networking playing a critical role.
Dazed and confused by sanctions: Russia’s fighter jet exports
Russia’s prospects of finding export customers for its fighter jets looked bleak even before the war in Ukraine started and are likely to diminish even further as the conflict continues.
Bonus content coming soon.
Read the edition here.
Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.
India claims the war in Ukraine will not adversely impact its Su-30MKI, a backbone fighter, but that remains to be seen.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.