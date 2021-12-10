To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air variant of BrahMos prepped for maritime operations

10th December 2021 - 00:43 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

A BrahMos cruise missile successfully test-fired from an Su-30MKI fighter in December. (Indian MoD)

Series production of the BrahMos-A missile is now ready to commence, after a successful test firing this month.

A 2.5t BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from an upgraded Su-30MKI fighter on 8 December has cleared the way for series production of the BrahMos-A (Air) missile.

An MoD statement confirmed, ‘In this copybook flight, the missile [with a 290km range and Mach 3 speed] launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.’

The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was complex, but during the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proven.

‘The hypersonic missile could not attack moving targets earlier. Now, with a new seeker, it is can, and it is …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users