Air variant of BrahMos prepped for maritime operations

More Super Hornets to undergo life extension
Boeing is extending the service life of USN-operated F/A-18E/F aircraft.
A 2.5t BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from an upgraded Su-30MKI fighter on 8 December has cleared the way for series production of the BrahMos-A (Air) missile.
An MoD statement confirmed, ‘In this copybook flight, the missile [with a 290km range and Mach 3 speed] launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.’
The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was complex, but during the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proven.
‘The hypersonic missile could not attack moving targets earlier. Now, with a new seeker, it is can, and it is …
The AN/ALE-50 fibre-optic towed decoy is designed to protect combat aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, by using active and semi-active radar homing.
The future of Europe’s two sixth-generation fighter programmes seems uncertain as limits on resources suggests only one can succeed. However, while the decision remains unmade, industry continues to develop both.
Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.
Two new rotorcraft aviation units or commands have been set up at opposite ends of the Asia-Pacific region.