Air variant of BrahMos prepped for maritime operations

A 2.5t BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from an upgraded Su-30MKI fighter on 8 December has cleared the way for series production of the BrahMos-A (Air) missile.

An MoD statement confirmed, ‘In this copybook flight, the missile [with a 290km range and Mach 3 speed] launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.’

The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was complex, but during the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proven.

‘The hypersonic missile could not attack moving targets earlier. Now, with a new seeker, it is can, and it is …