  • AI mission-autonomy software integration and partnerships see progress across CCA efforts

AI mission-autonomy software integration and partnerships see progress across CCA efforts

17th February 2026 - 12:56 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The USAF has now validated open systems architecture for use on Increment 1 CCA prototypes. (Photo: USAF)

The successful integration of third-party mission autonomy in the US Air Force’s CCA programme and movement on Helsing’s Europa CA-1 timelines mark key milestones in the development of uncrewed aerial capabilities.

Further advancement has been made towards mission autonomy integration with the US Air Force’s (USAF) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, with European CCA programmes also taking steps towards autonomy integration in their uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) prototypes.

The USAF announced the validation of its Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) last week – allowing Shield AI and RTX, as the programme’s mission autonomy companies, to integrate their software via this open architecture into General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) and Anduril’s CCA YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A prototypes.

Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software and RTX were reportedly selected by the USAF to support its Increment 1 CCA

