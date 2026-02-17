AI mission-autonomy software integration and partnerships see progress across CCA efforts
Further advancement has been made towards mission autonomy integration with the US Air Force’s (USAF) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, with European CCA programmes also taking steps towards autonomy integration in their uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) prototypes.
The USAF announced the validation of its Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) last week – allowing Shield AI and RTX, as the programme’s mission autonomy companies, to integrate their software via this open architecture into General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) and Anduril’s CCA YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A prototypes.
Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software and RTX were reportedly selected by the USAF to support its Increment 1 CCA
