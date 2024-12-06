Advanced Electronic Warfare prototype for Super Hornet passes design review
The Delta Design Review of the Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype for the US Navy’s (USN’s) F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has been successfully completed, an important stage for a system which may replace legacy systems on the aircraft.
ADVEW, which is being made by RTX’s Raytheon, will be considered as a replacement for the existing AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver.
It is described by the company as “integrating sixth-generation capabilities into the navy’s primary strike fighter aircraft”.
The review assessed the weapon’s replaceable assemblies and how each part of the hardware system works together to meet required specifications.
According to a statement from Raytheon: “The review confirmed that the system can provide critical electronic attack and electronic support measures capabilities.
“Raytheon’s integration of digital and model-based systems engineering tools in the development of ADVEW provides requirements traceability, streamlines system integration and mitigates risk to enable rapid aircraft integration.”
In December 2024, Raytheon was awarded a US$80 million contract in a downselect to prototype the system for the USN.
The successful completion of this review begins the next phase, which includes government laboratory testing, to validate Open Mission Systems compliance and to demonstrate advanced system attributes.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
US Air Force pushes NGAD decision to Trump administration
NGAD has been on hold since mid-2024, while the branch reassessed the scope and cost of the programme.
-
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force selects General Atomics MQ-9B SeaGuardians
The MQ-9B SeaGuardian will be used as part of the JMSDF’s long range maritime ISR patrol programme.
-
Embraer to expand C-390 platform for ISR missions
The Brazilian manufacturer will work with the Brazilian Air Force to explore expanding the capabilities of the C-390 Millennium.
-
US Army orders more Boeing CH-47 Block IIs
Valued at $135 million, the Lot 3 contract is part of the US Army’s ongoing modernisation efforts.
-
What Saudi Arabia’s GCAP involvement could mean for the UK
Analysts have said that making space for the country in the sixth-gen fighter aircraft initiative could give the UK a chance to ease the financial burden of the aircraft’s development.