To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Acceleration is the name of the game for TF/X

21st January 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS

Aerial view of the new TF/X engineering centre. (Photo: TAI)

With the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Aerospace recently opened a new engineering centre to speed up its work on the TF/X indigenous fighter programme.

The recent inauguration of new facilities at the Specialized Organized Industrial Zone for Space and Aviation (HAB) in Ankara was especially notable for including an engineering centre for Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to continue its work on the indigenous Turkish TF/X fighter programme.

By bringing together the various units working on the future fighter project, TAI hopes that the new centre will boost efficiency and accelerate work on TF/X.

Information security is another priority, though, with the engineering centre likely to operate in isolation.

A ceremony on 6 January attracted the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us