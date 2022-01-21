Acceleration is the name of the game for TF/X

Aerial view of the new TF/X engineering centre. (Photo: TAI)

With the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Aerospace recently opened a new engineering centre to speed up its work on the TF/X indigenous fighter programme.

The recent inauguration of new facilities at the Specialized Organized Industrial Zone for Space and Aviation (HAB) in Ankara was especially notable for including an engineering centre for Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to continue its work on the indigenous Turkish TF/X fighter programme. By bringing together the various units working on the future fighter project, TAI hopes that the new centre will boost efficiency and accelerate work on TF/X. Information security is another priority, though, with the engineering centre likely to operate in isolation. A ceremony on 6 January attracted the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well