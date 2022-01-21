Acceleration is the name of the game for TF/X

Latest Advanced Hawkeye reaches the USN
51st E-2D aircraft is delivered to the USN by Northrop Grumman with more to come.
The recent inauguration of new facilities at the Specialized Organized Industrial Zone for Space and Aviation (HAB) in Ankara was especially notable for including an engineering centre for Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to continue its work on the indigenous Turkish TF/X fighter programme.
By bringing together the various units working on the future fighter project, TAI hopes that the new centre will boost efficiency and accelerate work on TF/X.
Information security is another priority, though, with the engineering centre likely to operate in isolation.
A ceremony on 6 January attracted the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well
How is it that Australia repeatedly gets itself into hot water with the operation of helicopter fleets?
Manila is moving forward with a package of 32 new helicopters assembled in Poland.
AI-based aircraft maintenance comes to the fore in Spain.
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.