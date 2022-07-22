AARGM-ER missile undergoes third live fire test
Northrop Grumman has completed a third live fire test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) involving a USN F/A-18 Super Hornet at Point Mugu, California.
The ‘advanced emitter acquisition system’ on the AARGM-ER detected and engaged a land-based air defence system, the company added in a 21 July statement.
USN programme manager Capt A.C. Dutko said the missile ‘performed as expected’.
AARGM-ER is being integrated on USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, as well as F-35A/B/C aircraft.
Shephard Defence Insight expects IOC with AARGM-ER for Super Hornets in September 2023 but Dutko said the service requires AARGM-ER ‘now’.
Northrop Grumman obtained Milestone C LRIP authorisation for AARGM-ER in September 2021, and LRIP Lot 1 missiles are in production to support IOC fielding.
The company is also under contract to produce LRIP Lot 2 missiles.
