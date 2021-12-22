FCAS partners could agree loyal wingman demonstrator in 2022

Thai navy prepares MALE UAV acquisition
Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.
International partners involved in the sixth-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Tempest programme could agree on a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator programme next year, Shephard can exclusively reveal.
The partners have already discussed capability integration challenges associated with testing an adjunct — often described as a loyal wingman or remote carrier – but committing to a flight test programme could happen as quickly as 'summer 2022', according to Air Cdre Jonny Moreton, UK programme director for FCAS.
'I think from the work we've done thus far, we need a demonstrator that not only provides operational benefits for the future, but obviously provides benefits …
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.