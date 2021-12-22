To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FCAS partners could agree loyal wingman demonstrator in 2022

22nd December 2021 - 09:46 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

A 3D-printed scale model of a notional Tempest fighter design undergoes wind tunnel testing. (Photo: BAE Systems)

An agreement between FCAS international partners to test a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator could be made in 2022.

International partners involved in the sixth-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Tempest programme could agree on a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator programme next year, Shephard can exclusively reveal.

The partners have already discussed capability integration challenges associated with testing an adjunct — often described as a loyal wingman or remote carrier – but committing to a flight test programme could happen as quickly as 'summer 2022', according to Air Cdre Jonny Moreton, UK programme director for FCAS.

'I think from the work we've done thus far, we need a demonstrator that not only provides operational benefits for the future, but obviously provides benefits …

