Denmark bolsters Arctic security with $4.2 billion spend, procures 16 additional F-35s

Denmark has said it will spend DKK27.4 billion (US$4.2 billion) to bolster its Arctic defence capabilities as it faces increasing pressure from the US and Russia over the changing security landscape in Greenland. The country also announced that it would procure 16 additional F-35A fighter jets to improve its combat power and support of NATO.

The announcement for both acquisition plans followed on from Denmark’s largest-ever procurement of air-defence systems (worth around DKK58 billion) made in September and a commitment to build a ground-based air defence system.

Denmark originally committed to acquire 27 F-35 fighter jets in 2016 to replace