Denmark bolsters Arctic security with $4.2 billion spend, procures 16 additional F-35s
Denmark has said it will spend DKK27.4 billion (US$4.2 billion) to bolster its Arctic defence capabilities as it faces increasing pressure from the US and Russia over the changing security landscape in Greenland. The country also announced that it would procure 16 additional F-35A fighter jets to improve its combat power and support of NATO.
The announcement for both acquisition plans followed on from Denmark’s largest-ever procurement of air-defence systems (worth around DKK58 billion) made in September and a commitment to build a ground-based air defence system.
Denmark originally committed to acquire 27 F-35 fighter jets in 2016 to replace
-
AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract
Leonardo’s AW119T helicopter will be offered as a solution for the Flight School Next contract, an initiative which aims to overhaul the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing training.
-
AUSA 2025: Lockheed Martin conducts first ground-based demo of JAGM Quad Launcher
The first live-fire demonstration of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Quad Launcher was tested against a ground vehicle, with further tests against a UAS target planned for the system next month.
-
AUSA 2025: Sikorsky’s uncrewed Black Hawk to fly next year
The uncrewed UH-60L Black Hawk or U-Hawk is built around the company’s Matrix autonomy technology and, after less than a year of development, is expected to fly in 2026.
-
“Balance” to be struck between KC-46As and NGAS programme, says USAF chief of staff nominee
Gen Kenneth Wilsbach responded to questions about the US Air Force’s ongoing modernisation plans during his nomination hearing, emphasising the need for the current and future aerial refuelling platforms.
-
Advances in HALE/MALE systems prove the sky is not the limit for drones
Drone systems are multiplying at high altitudes as designers turn out new components and subsystems that let units operate there.