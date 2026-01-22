Bayraktar TB2: The $4.11 billion market success of a cost-effective MALE UAV
The Bayraktar TB2 market is worth an estimated US$10.17 billion, with $4.11 billion already spent on the capability to date, leaving a potential $6.06 billion unawarded, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight.
Manufactured by Turkish defence company Baykar, the TB2 is one of the most widely used medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) globally, with the total spending on the drone to date being split between the 31 countries that operate it.
Turkey unsurprisingly has the largest fleet, with the country estimated to have acquired a total of 151 aircraft since first adding them to the inventories of the Turkish Armed Forces and the
