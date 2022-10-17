To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

XTEND receives new UAV order from US DoD

17th October 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Xtender Gen 2 indoor/outdoor UAVs. (Photo: XTEND)

Israeli manufacturer gains sixth DoD order for Xtender mini-UAVs and continues to develop its relationship with Italian company IDS.

Mini-UAV manufacturer XTEND has obtained a new $8.9 million order from the DoD for Xtender Generation 2 indoor/outdoor multi-payload UAVs.

The ISR platform weighs 1.17kg and can reach a top speed of 16km/h with 10 minutes of flight time. A key feature is the platform is controlled by a single-hand, gesture-based controller.

Xtender also has a reverse mode and can flip back.

‘We were competing versus fully autonomous solutions, but we kept the human operator to allow for a more dynamic flight control,’ Gadi Bar-Ner, chief business officer at XTEND, told Shephard during AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October.

