XTEND receives new UAV order from US DoD
Mini-UAV manufacturer XTEND has obtained a new $8.9 million order from the DoD for Xtender Generation 2 indoor/outdoor multi-payload UAVs.
The ISR platform weighs 1.17kg and can reach a top speed of 16km/h with 10 minutes of flight time. A key feature is the platform is controlled by a single-hand, gesture-based controller.
Xtender also has a reverse mode and can flip back.
‘We were competing versus fully autonomous solutions, but we kept the human operator to allow for a more dynamic flight control,’ Gadi Bar-Ner, chief business officer at XTEND, told Shephard during AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October.
The company
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Air Force admits more work needed on acceptance of AI-piloted aircraft
While the USAF and industry push the boundaries on autonomous aircraft, the air force has still not fully defined what it wants and how the reliability of these next-generation aircraft will be proven.
-
US Marine Corps chooses KARGO for autonomous airborne logistics prototype
Kaman is manufacturing a prototype full-size KARGO UAV for the USMC under the Medium Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air programme.
-
SpearUAV unveils encapsulated Viper loitering munition
SpearUAV has launched a Viper loitering munition designed to strike 'soft' targets and built within a 'smart' capsule.
-
RAF accepts first MQ-9B Protector from GA-ASI
The RAF has accepted a first MQ-9B SkyGuardian (Protector) from GA-ASI.
-
Final delivery of Danish autonomous MCM system imminent
The Royal Danish Navy is boosting its autonomous mine countermeasures capabilities by procuring new uncrewed underwater systems.