XTEND receives new UAV order from US DoD

Mini-UAV manufacturer XTEND has obtained a new $8.9 million order from the DoD for Xtender Generation 2 indoor/outdoor multi-payload UAVs.

The ISR platform weighs 1.17kg and can reach a top speed of 16km/h with 10 minutes of flight time. A key feature is the platform is controlled by a single-hand, gesture-based controller.

Xtender also has a reverse mode and can flip back.

‘We were competing versus fully autonomous solutions, but we kept the human operator to allow for a more dynamic flight control,’ Gadi Bar-Ner, chief business officer at XTEND, told Shephard during AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October.

The company