XTEND develops second-generation ISR quadcopter

Israeli company XTEND has developed a second-generation Xtender indoor tactical small UAS (sUAS) quadcopter.

Xtender is designed to provide ISR for close-quarter combat. Instead of a conventional ground control station, the operator uses a single-handed controller and an AR headset to directly see what the camera payload from the UAV is capturing in real-time.

The first generation of the sUAS is already in service with the IDF in Israel, and it was also ordered by the US DoD in early 2021.

XTEND has also sealed two strategic partnerships with Easy Aerial and SightX. The latter brings its Edge AI-based technology for enhanced situational awareness, autonomous multi-object classification and tracking. Edge AI technology runs on the XTEND operating system, enabling various AI-driven capabilities to be quickly integrated.

The partnership with Easy Aerial has resulted in the integration of the EGV 90 ground station with the XTEND Wolverine Multi-Mission UAS.

XTEND noted in a 4 May statement: ‘The integrated solution enhances XTEND’s capabilities to provide a complete perimeter security solution for long-endurance ISTAR missions and enable the operation of XTEND’s drone platforms from Robotic Combat Vehicles.’