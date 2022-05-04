XTEND develops second-generation ISR quadcopter

Tekever unveils AR3 for maritime surveillance
New small VTOL UAV from Tekever features the GAMASAR synthetic aperture radar.
Israeli company XTEND has developed a second-generation Xtender indoor tactical small UAS (sUAS) quadcopter.
Xtender is designed to provide ISR for close-quarter combat. Instead of a conventional ground control station, the operator uses a single-handed controller and an AR headset to directly see what the camera payload from the UAV is capturing in real-time.
The first generation of the sUAS is already in service with the IDF in Israel, and it was also ordered by the US DoD in early 2021.
XTEND has also sealed two strategic partnerships with Easy Aerial and SightX. The latter brings its Edge AI-based technology for enhanced situational awareness, autonomous multi-object classification and tracking. Edge AI technology runs on the XTEND operating system, enabling various AI-driven capabilities to be quickly integrated.
The partnership with Easy Aerial has resulted in the integration of the EGV 90 ground station with the XTEND Wolverine Multi-Mission UAS.
XTEND noted in a 4 May statement: ‘The integrated solution enhances XTEND’s capabilities to provide a complete perimeter security solution for long-endurance ISTAR missions and enable the operation of XTEND’s drone platforms from Robotic Combat Vehicles.’
New small VTOL UAV from Tekever features the GAMASAR synthetic aperture radar.
Elbit Systems demonstrated their new hybrid Skylark 3 featuring Northwest UAV’s NW-44 Multi-Fuel Engine.
Type certification enables the French Army to deploy the SMDR1 mini-UAS2 reconnaissance system to overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals.
Northrop Grumman has suspended production in its long-running Firebird programme.
The most proven and combat-ready uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) in the Russian army's possession has reportedly appeared on a Ukraine battlefield.
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.