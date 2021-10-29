Easy Aerial releases new range of UAV ground stations

Modified Wily Coyote entices non-US users
A new variant of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft lacks certain US SOF-specific equipment but retains its weaponry.
Easy Aerial has released its new drone-in-a-box solution, the Easy Guard Vehicle range.
Easy Aerial has announced its new line, Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV), ultra-portable models of its field-proven UAV ground stations.
The EGV builds on Easy Aerial's MIL-STD-810G system, a certified, mobile and rugged drone-in-a-box solution, currently deployed worldwide in a wide variety of applications.
Designed to be installed on mobile platforms, the EGV comes in three sizes. Its small size and weight enables the UAV to rapidly mobilise, deploy and land from any vehicle travelling up to 25mph, on or off road.
All three systems can be integrated with crewed, uncrewed and optionally crewed systems and are all remotely deployable from any location.
EGV 50 is the smallest and lightest in the range, this model is designed for small vehicles with limited storage capacity.
The mid-size EGV 70 adds additional capabilities, including a larger UAV with longer endurance and longer tether, it is designed for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
The largest and most capable in the EGV line-up, the EVG 90, offers the flexibility of housing a quad or hexacopter and can be installed on such vehicles as mobile command units, fire support vehicles and armoured personnel carriers.
The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.
CROWN will make a significant contribution towards building European defence capability and ensuring industrial independence
Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.
More than a year after proposing a package of 20 Eurofighters for Spain under Project Halcon, Airbus still awaits a production contract.
Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.