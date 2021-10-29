Easy Aerial releases new range of UAV ground stations

Easy Aerial’s new range of UAV ground stations, from left to right, the EVG 90, EVG 70 and EVG 50. (Image: Easy Aerial)

Easy Aerial has released its new drone-in-a-box solution, the Easy Guard Vehicle range.

Easy Aerial has announced its new line, Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV), ultra-portable models of its field-proven UAV ground stations.

The EGV builds on Easy Aerial's MIL-STD-810G system, a certified, mobile and rugged drone-in-a-box solution, currently deployed worldwide in a wide variety of applications.

Designed to be installed on mobile platforms, the EGV comes in three sizes. Its small size and weight enables the UAV to rapidly mobilise, deploy and land from any vehicle travelling up to 25mph, on or off road.

All three systems can be integrated with crewed, uncrewed and optionally crewed systems and are all remotely deployable from any location.

EGV 50 is the smallest and lightest in the range, this model is designed for small vehicles with limited storage capacity.

The mid-size EGV 70 adds additional capabilities, including a larger UAV with longer endurance and longer tether, it is designed for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

The largest and most capable in the EGV line-up, the EVG 90, offers the flexibility of housing a quad or hexacopter and can be installed on such vehicles as mobile command units, fire support vehicles and armoured personnel carriers.