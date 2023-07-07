To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

XLUUV towed array trials pave the way for autonomous anti-submarine warfare

7th July 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

MSubs XLUUV. (Photo: MSubs)

SEA, MSubs and Sonardyne conducted trials integrating uncrewed anti-submarine warfare systems using the MSubs Extra Large Uncrewed Vehicle and SEA KraitArray towed array, opening the door to potential autonomous ASW capabilities.

In 2022, SEA, MSubs and Sonardyne trialled the integration and operation of an uncrewed anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system using the MSubs Extra Large Uncrewed Vehicle (XLUUV) and SEA KraitArray thin line towed array and associated KraitSense processing capability.

The trials performed in the UK and at REPMUS 22 showcased the potential applications of merging the two technologies and opened the door to potential autonomous ASW.

With increasing interest in autonomous systems from navies, and industry developing a swathe of autonomous surface and underwater vessels, ASW is seen as a logical mission set – particularly with more parties concerned about underwater

