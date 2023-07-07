XLUUV towed array trials pave the way for autonomous anti-submarine warfare

In 2022, SEA, MSubs and Sonardyne trialled the integration and operation of an uncrewed anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system using the MSubs Extra Large Uncrewed Vehicle (XLUUV) and SEA KraitArray thin line towed array and associated KraitSense processing capability.

The trials performed in the UK and at REPMUS 22 showcased the potential applications of merging the two technologies and opened the door to potential autonomous ASW.

With increasing interest in autonomous systems from navies, and industry developing a swathe of autonomous surface and underwater vessels, ASW is seen as a logical mission set – particularly with more parties concerned about underwater