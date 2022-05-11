X-Fronter marks the spot for strike and reconnaissance missions

Orbital UAV and Anduril sign MoU for uncrewed concepts and technical solutions
Orbital UAV will deliver a test engine to Anduril in the coming weeks for evaluation.
Polish manufacturer WB Group recently unveiled a new mini-UAV that can be flown for ISR and loitering munition combat missions.
Called X-Fronter, the UAV has an MTOW of 1.15kg with a 350g payload in its standard configuration.
X-Fronter can be hand-launched, thrown or used with optional landing gear. An operator can control the flight directly or create a flight path mission that is followed semi-autonomously. The anti-collision system aboard X-Fronter can be turned off for strike missions.
The UAV is equipped with two daylight cameras for flight control – one facing towards the direction of flight and the other facing
