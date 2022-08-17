To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy trials Fire Scout for Expeditionary Advance Base Operations

17th August 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An MQ-8C Fire Scout lands at San Clemente Island from Point Mugu during an exercise to demonstrate its Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) capability. (Photo: USN)

The MQ-8C Fire Scout has completed its first Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise with a successful ship-to-shore transition.

Northrop Grumman revealed on 17 August that its MQ-8C Fire Scout uncrewed rotary-wing aircraft has successfully provided ISR and targeting capabilities in a recent demonstration of the Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) concept.

For the ship-to-shore transition demonstration, an MQ-8C was launched from Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, California, simulating a ship-based departure.

‘The Navy conducted a control system hand-off of the MQ-8C Fire Scout from Point Mugu to San Clemente Island, California, demonstrating the ship-to-shore transition capability of the platform in a maritime expeditionary environment,’ Northrop Grumman stated.

The MQ-8C was recovered and redeployed rapidly with the help of a Portable Mission Control Station, which is a ground station designed to aid Fire Scout basing in austere locations on land, helipad operations in an advanced forward location, and logistics support from ship flight decks.

‘With identical ship-based hardware, screen configuration and software, operations remain consistent across all ship classes,’ Northrop Grumman added.

EABO focuses on a form of expeditionary warfare that involves the employment of mobile, low-signature, operationally relevant and relatively easy-to-maintain forces.

Lance Eischeid, Fire Scout programme director at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘This EABO demonstration further proves the flexible utility of Fire Scout for expeditionary use from land and across multiple ship classes.’

