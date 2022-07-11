Fire Scout demonstration reveals rapid mine countermeasures benefits
The USN declared on 7 July that it has tested a prototype Single System Multi-Mission Airborne Mine Detection (SMAMD) system successfully aboard an MQ-8C Fire Scout rotary-wing UAV for the first time.
A demonstration of SMAMD at Eglin Air Force Base in May 2022 aimed to gather data to ‘inform future MCM [mine countermeasures] integration efforts’, the USN noted.
Capt Thomas Lansley, MQ-8C programme director, claimed that the demonstration showed that the SMAMD prototype system ‘effectively operates as designed’ aboard the Fire Scout unmanned helicopter ‘in relevant real world environments’.
Developed by BAE Systems with sponsorship from the US Office of Naval Research, SMAMD is an airborne optical sensor suite that detects and localises mines and obstacles in a single pass.
SMAMD sends detection data in real time via data link, to allow a prompt MCM response to threat items.
In the demonstration, the SMAMD-equipped Fire Scout detected drifting, tethered, and moored mines from littoral zones to deep waters.
The demonstration also proved the reliable and repeatable high performance of the MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter.
Fire Scout handled the dual podded SMAMD system ‘with ease’, the USN claimed, as the first MCM carried by the MQ-8C ‘as well as the heaviest payload carried to date’.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
RCO defends Project Mosquito cancellation, claiming investment stopped making sense
Despite the UK MoD awarding Spirit Aerosystems a Project Mosquito Phase 2 design and development contract for a low-cost, uncrewed fighter aircraft valued at £30 million, the project has been cancelled without a demonstrator being built.
-
US Army to receive Penguin UAVs
Edge Autonomy announced a deal to provide the US Army with its Penguin UAVs for ISR missions.
-
Teledyne FLIR stays ahead of the pack on MTRS Increment II
US Army Contracting Command keeps faith in Teledyne FLIR with a new MTRS Increment II deal.
-
Baykar to gift three TB2 UAVs to Ukraine
Baykar is refusing payment for the manufacture of TB2 UAVs and will instead donate three to Ukraine.
-
Hermes takes off in Switzerland
The ADS-15 UAV (the Swiss designation for the Hermes 900) performed its first test flight on 15 June before planned transfer to the Swiss Air Force in the second half of the year.