US Navy looks for longer range and endurance to solve wide-area mission planning
The USN expects to decide on future testing of small UAVs performing wide-area maritime SAR (MSAR) missions by evaluating competitors’ ability to successfully operate from surface vessels at long range and extended periods.
Following a test demonstration with two different small UAVs from Insitu and L3 Harris Technologies (with its FVR-90) on wide-area missions aboard USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), held off the coast of San Diego in July, the USN could go on to award an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) prototype project to one of the two manufacturers before the end of the year.
‘The Department of the Navy is interested in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
XV Patrick Blackett opens up broad range of experimentation possibilities, says RN
The RN will push 'hard' to operate the optionally crewed experimental vessel XV Patrick Blackett as an autonomous platform.
-
Italy funds UUV demonstrator
According to a contract notice, Italy has funded the development of a UUV demonstrator under an effort dubbed 'Recon-UV'.
-
Czech Republic set to seal Heron Mk 1 UAV deal before year end
The Czech Republic and Israeli governments have opened negotiations for Prague to acquire Heron MALE UAVs.
-
Spain receives its first THeMIS vehicle
Spain becomes the 13th country to introduce the THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics.