US Navy gears up for first MQ-25 EMD delivery and new flight tests

ONR turns to academia for Marine Robotics Testbed development
The University of California San Diego will help the USN to improve autonomous or remotely operated oceanographic sampling techniques.
The USN is looking ahead to ‘rigorous’ ground and flight tests of a first MQ-25 Stingray EMD aircraft in 2022, after sister test asset T1 successfully finished aircraft carrier deck handling activities and the historic aerial uncrewed refuelling of a crewed receiver fighter jet in 2021.
Primarily designed to extend the combat range of Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and Lockheed Martin F-35C carrier variant aircraft for the USN, the MQ-25 programme has already covered ‘approximately 125 flight hours’ of T1 testing, according to figures from Boeing, with the asset itself since returned to MidAmerica Airport in St Louis. …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The University of California San Diego will help the USN to improve autonomous or remotely operated oceanographic sampling techniques.
The first Dutch MQ-9A Reaper will be temporarily based on Curaçao for tests.
Brazilian Air Force supplements its Hermes 900 fleet with a new order.
A demonstration aboard USS George HW Bush saw a Boeing-owned MQ-25 move around on a carrier flight deck via a handheld remote control device.
General Atomics has grand ambitions for its newest UAV Mojave and is backing itself to secure orders from SOF operators.
Manufacturer Northrop Grumman has passed a milestone in the RAAF MQ-4C Triton programme.