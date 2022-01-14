US Navy gears up for first MQ-25 EMD delivery and new flight tests

An MQ-25 Stingray T1 conducts deck-handling tests aboard the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush. (Photo: Boeing)

After making strong test and development progress with the MQ-25 Stingray uncrewed aerial refueller in 2021, the USN is now looking forward to the delivery of the first EMD aircraft.

The USN is looking ahead to ‘rigorous’ ground and flight tests of a first MQ-25 Stingray EMD aircraft in 2022, after sister test asset T1 successfully finished aircraft carrier deck handling activities and the historic aerial uncrewed refuelling of a crewed receiver fighter jet in 2021. Primarily designed to extend the combat range of Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and Lockheed Martin F-35C carrier variant aircraft for the USN, the MQ-25 programme has already covered ‘approximately 125 flight hours’ of T1 testing, according to figures from Boeing, with the asset itself since returned to MidAmerica Airport in St Louis. …