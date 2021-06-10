Boeing completes historic unmanned air-to-air refuelling test

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
On 4 June, Boeing and the US Navy have demonstrated air-to-air refuelling using an unmanned aircraft for the first time in history.
This landmark achievement occurred after 25 T1 flights, testing both aircraft and aerial refuelling store (ARS) aerodynamics across the flight envelope, as well as extensive simulations of aerial refuelling using MQ-25 digital models.
During the test flight, MQ-25 T1 extended the hose and drogue from its USN-issued ARS and safely transferred jet fuel to a USN F/A-18 Super Hornet.
The F/A-18 test pilots flew in close formation behind MQ-25 to ensure performance and stability prior to refuelling, a manoeuvre that required as little as 20 feet of separation between the MQ-25 and the F/A-18 refuelling probe.
Both aircraft were flying at operationally relevant speeds and altitudes.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MQ-25 Stingray is a carrier-based, long-endurance, UAV that will conduct aerial refuelling as a primary mission and provide ISR capability as a secondary mission.
As Shephard previously reported, there is still much work to go. The navy faces limited flexibility to install MQ-25 control centres on aircraft carriers. If the installation window is missed, a three-year development delay would occur. You can read more here.
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.