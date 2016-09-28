To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy contracts MQ-4C Triton production

28th September 2016 - 13:01 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Northrop Grumman will produce three LRIP Lot 1 MQ-4C Triton aircraft following a fixed price contract modification by US Naval Air Systems Command.

In an announcement issued by the US Department of Defense on 27 September, Northrop Grumman will produce the three systems in a $255 million contract modification, which will also include main and forward operation control stations. Training courseware and tooling are also listed as being included in the deal.

The work is expected to be completed in August 2020 and will be carried out at sites across the US and Canada.

The announcement comes as the Triton

