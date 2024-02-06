US government announces additional sanctions on Iran’s supporters

The US Department of State has announced sanctions on four entities that have been supporting Iran by supplying materials and technology for drones and missile production.

The targets, announced on 2 February 2024, were the Hong Kong-based companies FY International Trading (FYIT), Duling Technology HK (Duling Technology) and Advantage Trading, as well as the Iran-based subsidiary of Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB), Narin Sepehr Mobin Istatis (NSMI).

According to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctioned organisations represented “a key procurement network of prolific suppliers of materials and sensitive technology” for Tehran.

