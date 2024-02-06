To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US government announces additional sanctions on Iran’s supporters

6th February 2024 - 17:11 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Iran-made UAVs. (Photo: Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics)

Three Hong Kong-based companies and one Iranian entity have been supplying materials and sensitive technology for Iranian drones and missile production according to the US Department of the Treasury.

The US Department of State has announced sanctions on four entities that have been supporting Iran by supplying materials and technology for drones and missile production.

The targets, announced on 2 February 2024, were the Hong Kong-based companies FY International Trading (FYIT), Duling Technology HK (Duling Technology) and Advantage Trading, as well as the Iran-based subsidiary of Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB), Narin Sepehr Mobin Istatis (NSMI).

According to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctioned organisations represented “a key procurement network of prolific suppliers of materials and sensitive technology” for Tehran.

