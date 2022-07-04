US Army to receive Penguin UAVs

Edge Autonomy (formerly UAV Factory) is to produce and deliver its Penguin UAV for the US Army, the company revealed on 27 June.

It did not disclose the value and the duration of the agreement or the number or type of UAVs to be produced, but Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Penguin B high-performance, semi-integrated mini-UAV for ISR missions has been sold to system integrators in more than 40 countries since its launch in 2009.

In June 2021, the company announced a VTOL upgrade kit for the Penguin B.

Other members of the Penguin family include an electric variant of the Penguin B and the Penguin C and C MIL fully integrated turnkey solution, which Edge Autonomy stated is ‘capable of over 20 hours’ flight endurance’.