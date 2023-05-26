To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment

26th May 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Aerosonde HQ, V-Bat, FVR-90 and Voly M20 remain in the running for FTUAS. (Photos: US DoD)

AeroVironment has been dropped from the hunt to provide the US Army with a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS), leaving Griffon Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada and Textron Systems in the running.

Through the FTUAS competition, the US Army is seeking to find a long-term replacement for its Textron Systems RQ-7Bv2 Shadow tactical UAV.

The first option phase, option 1, was awarded to all of the Increment 2 base contract recipients apart from AeroVironment this month.

FTUAS is due to enter full-rate production from Q4 FY2025 until Q4 FY2029.

The Aerosonde HQ, V-Bat, FVR-90 and Voly M20 remain in the running. AeroVironment had been offering its Jump 20 Medium UAS.

AeroVironment chairman, president and CEO Wahid Nawabi said: ‘While we are extremely disappointed with the US Army’s decision, we respect it. We

