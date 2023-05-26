US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment

Through the FTUAS competition, the US Army is seeking to find a long-term replacement for its Textron Systems RQ-7Bv2 Shadow tactical UAV.

The first option phase, option 1, was awarded to all of the Increment 2 base contract recipients apart from AeroVironment this month.

FTUAS is due to enter full-rate production from Q4 FY2025 until Q4 FY2029.

The Aerosonde HQ, V-Bat, FVR-90 and Voly M20 remain in the running. AeroVironment had been offering its Jump 20 Medium UAS.

AeroVironment chairman, president and CEO Wahid Nawabi said: ‘While we are extremely disappointed with the US Army’s decision, we respect it. We