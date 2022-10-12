US Air Force admits more work needed on acceptance of AI-piloted aircraft

Computer systems in general and AI systems in particular do not have a reputation for near-faultless reliability. That may be acceptable in a laptop or smartphone, but it is potentially fatal in AI-controlled vehicles.

Fighter pilots will therefore require much more convincing before they enter combat or even training with AI-piloted wingmen.

In the US, Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, said in September: ‘I think it’s fair to say that the history of this effort shows that it takes strong leadership support to overcome the cultural barriers that are sometimes there when