UK ScanEagles to be refurbed, redeployed

Some of the ScanEagle systems operated in recent years for the UK Royal Navy (RN) will be refurbished by manufacturer Insitu and made available to other customers.

Recent reports that the RN UAS capability would get the axe were confirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a move likely down to a lack of funds.

It is not known when or if the programme will be reprised by the naval service, which is facing a number of financial restraints and ongoing commitments to other programmes such as the Type 26 global combat ship and the Queen Elizabeth (QE) class