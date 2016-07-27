UK ScanEagles to be refurbed, redeployed
Some of the ScanEagle systems operated in recent years for the UK Royal Navy (RN) will be refurbished by manufacturer Insitu and made available to other customers.
Recent reports that the RN UAS capability would get the axe were confirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a move likely down to a lack of funds.
It is not known when or if the programme will be reprised by the naval service, which is facing a number of financial restraints and ongoing commitments to other programmes such as the Type 26 global combat ship and the Queen Elizabeth (QE) class
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Meshing UAS gives smaller systems strategic capabilities, Textron says
This year marks Textron's second year at the US Army's Project Convergence, bringing two uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and three uncrewed ground vehicles to demonstrate collaborative teaming.
-
Rheinmetall demonstrates art of the possible for autonomous trucks
Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.
-
HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle
Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.